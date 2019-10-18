i-D celebrated awake ny and kappa's collaboration

For their latest collaboration, Awake NY have brought their New York City streetwear vibe to classic sports label KAPPA — they of the iconic button leg pant. “I admire KAPPA as a brand for having its roots and heritage in both sport and youth culture,” said Awake NY’s Founder and Creative Director Angelo Baque. “This collection is a proper representation of what we and KAPPA do best.” Which, evidently, is make obsession-worthy clothes. There's track jackets and pants, a bucket hat, and a jersey printed with Time Square — except instead of the usual adverts, it's Awake NY that scrolls across the huge screens.

Last night, at the cult vintage store Procell on Delancey, i-D got together with the two brands to celebrate, with friends including A$AP Ferg and photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis. Despite it feeling like the first night of fall, the little store was packed with friends of Angelo's. You can buy the collection from October 18 at Procell, from October 22 at Awake, and from October 25 at Kappa.

