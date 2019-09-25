blackpink are taking over fashion week

Image via Instagram.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

It’s an irrefutable fact that the world is going insane for K-Pop. BTS are selling out London stadiums twice over and 21 member-strong supergroup NCT are taking over Europe. But if you needed further proof, here’s more: members of the iconique girlband BLACKPINK are now sitting front row at fashion week.

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK's Rosé teased that she was heading to Paris for the Saint Laurent show on Instagram, posting a photo of her donned head to toe in the French brand to her 19.2 million followers. Right now, she’s the third most followed idol in the K-Pop universe. It racked up over two million likes.

True to her word, she showed up to Anthony Vacarello’s show last night wearing a black, PVC tailored jacket with exaggerated shoulders, sitting front row and posing for photos with Ezra Miller and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. It’s the first time the New Zealand born K-Pop star has co-signed a brand by attending their show.

But Rosé isn’t the only BLACKPINK star who’s been lured to Europe by fashion shows. Last week, Jisoo made her own debut at Burberry, wearing a check blazer and skirt co-ord and studded handbag from the brand. Later, just before she left London, she jumped out onto the streets of Fitzrovia to snap some street style pics wearing more Burbz.

So what does this mean for the relationship between K-Pop stars, arguably some of the most powerful people in the music biz, and the fashion world? Well, with BTS already wearing custom Dior by Kim Jones on tour and Alexander McQueen to the Billboard Music Awards, spawning news bits and thinkpieces aplenty, it’s safe to say that brands are finally catching on to the value of these stars and their wide-reaching appeal. Now, it’s time for the girls to step forward. Turns out when they say ‘BLACKPINK is the revolution’, they aren’t playing.

