pringle are presenting a nostalgic capsule collection for lfw

The fashion world moves fast. Season after season, year after year, there’s huge pressure on brands and designers to keep up with the punishing pace and continue to deliver new styles.

There’s the brightest newest things, but what about the iconic styles of the past? The staples that are even more beloved than the blink and you’ll miss it meme-able fashion that rolls around every fashion month?

Well, it’s those beloved and iconic styles that Pringle of Scotland are celebrating with their upcoming show. Rather than presenting a new collection for London Fashion Week, the historic brand are instead unveiling "Reissued", a nostalgic but modern capsule collection.

Focusing on argyle -- well, duh -- as an emblem for Pringle’s heritage, the collection is a recreation of various well-known unisex styles from their 1980s argyle archives. The first release, which is available today from Pringle’s website and Dover Street Market, features a variety of jumpers, cardigans, T-shirts, socks and accessories, in a series of extremely 80s bold colourways.

"'Reissued' is a celebration of Pringle’s most famous pattern and style... It’s one of British fashion’s most distinctive and iconic patterns – not just because it was popular with the fashion set of any one time, but because it has evolved and permeated so many of society’s subcultures over the decades," said Pringle's womenswear design director Fran Stringer. "From royalty to rebels and from preppy colleges to the football terraces. The 80s in particular was such a recognisable time for argyle: wearing it was almost tribal. I remember my older brother and his friends all dressing the same -- stonewash jeans, cream roll necks and, of course, their Pringle argyle jumpers."

To celebrate the capsule collection the brand has also gathered their favourite fashion friends. Featuring Lennon Gallagher, Lucien Clark, Tara Lily, Jyrell Roberts, Jess Maybury and Kasper Kapica, the campaign is the perfect meeting of the old and the new. We’re already itching to fire up our golf caddy and pull on our sweater vests.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.