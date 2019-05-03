the vivienne westwood x buffalo london collaboration is here

Images courtesy of Buffalo London.

Vivienne Westwood debuted her iconic Pirate Boot during her first-ever runway show in 1981. The beloved British designer and her partner at the time, Malcolm McLaren, imagined a range of swashbuckling looks for buccaneers and pirates. The billowing unisex blouses and baggy trousers were a catalyst for fashion’s New Romantic movement.

The flat buckled knee-high boot from that groundbreaking collection became one of the most popular shoes designed by Westwood. Now, the footwear is getting an update courtesy of Buffalo London.

The cult brand is bringing its exaggerated Spice Girl-approved platform to two of Vivienne Westwood’s famous silhouettes. The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood x Buffalo London spring 2019 collaboration, which we first got a peek of in January, includes the red and black patterned leather Pirate Boot Platform, in addition to a tan strappy sandal that was inspired by Vivienne’s original Everything is Connected Sandal from her spring/summer 2014 collection.

As we mentioned, the campaign for the towering collaboration was photographed by Juergen Teller in Paris, and features both men and women sporting the new designs, just like the original Vivienne Westwood show did 30-plus years ago.

Both styles are available exclusively at Vivienne Westwood stores.



