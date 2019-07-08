Photo via Twitter.

In between starring in fashion campaigns and bringing clean water to Flint, Michigan, Jaden Smith has not only been recording his latest album, but preparing to launch his next project. On July 8, the day before his 21st birthday, the young polymath opened a pop-up vegan food truck called I Love You Restaurant in downtown Los Angeles to feed the homeless on Skid Row. Jaden announced the project on Instagram, with the hashtag #JADENinc.

“The I Love You Restaurant is a movement that is all about giving people what they deserve, healthy, vegan food for free,” Jaden said. “Today we launched our first one day food truck pop-up in downtown LA. Keep a look out because this is the first of many.”

This is just three days after the release of his new concept album, ERYS, which features friend and once rumored bf Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and sister Willow. “It’s pretty much the story of a young man named Erys. He lives in Los Angeles, but it’s in a world where Los Angeles has almost been destroyed a little bit. You don’t really know what happened, but it’s like a dystopic Los Angeles...” the musician tells Rolling Stone. “But he cares so much more about the city and his homies and making sure he is the leader of the generation.” Sound familiar? We see you, Jaden.