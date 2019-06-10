see the world through @throwawaycam's disposable cameras

Photos by Sagan Lockhart.

Remi Bouvier grew up in Haarlem, Netherlands, and took an interest in photography about five years ago, largely inspired by the eclectic street scenes in Amsterdam. After interning with Marcel Van Der Vlugt, Bouvier was inspired to launch a project of his own called @throwawaycam. “I just woke up with an idea and I was like, 'I need to do this,'” he says.

The Instagram account showcases street photography around the world, as Bouvier selects some of his favorite photographers and visual artists to capture everyday life in their city with disposable film cameras that he sends them. So far, he’s collected images from New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and Chicago, with plans to expand globally.

“I have a really specific taste. I skate, so I think that that has an influence on who I pick,” the 20-year-old explains. “I like street photography because it’s all raw. It’s just people living life and who can capture that in a natural way... I think that’s why I’m interested in skating and the people within that community because they keep it real.”

Bouvier plans to continue @throwawaycam infinitely, as a lifetime project, though his next venture will be a zine called XXX, dedicated to street photography in Amsterdam. For now though, the photographer shares some of his favorite photos that he's collected with i-D.

Sagan Lockhart / 31 / Los Angeles / Photographer

Sagan Lockhart.

Jacob Consenstein / 23 / New York / Photographer





Ben Colen / 43 / Los Angeles / Photographer

Aidan Mackey.

Na-Kel Smith.

Liam Oreilly / 17 / Paris / Student

Ryan Maldonado / 28 / Los Angeles / Sign painter

Chanel Westcoast.

Riff Raff.

Grant Lewandowski / 23 / Chicago / Works at a college