ibrahim kamara is promoted to senior fashion editor at large

Photography Tim Walker. Styling Ib Kamara.

It is with great pleasure that we announce that Ibrahim Kamara has been promoted from Fashion Editor at Large to Senior Fashion Editor at Large for i-D.

Born in Sierra Leone, Ib spent his childhood in Gambia, before moving to London aged 11. He later won a place at Central Saint Martins, where he studied Fashion Communications and Promotion. His styling and collaborative work soon caught the attention of the fashion industry and upon graduating he began working with a number of big-named fashion houses, including Stella McCartney, Burberry and Dior. Ibrahim has also shared his artistic direction with the likes of Beyoncé, Sampha and Robyn and worked with a number of publications, such as British Vogue and, of course, i-D.

Since his appointment at i-D last year, Ibrahim has helped bolster our creativity through his radical and innovative approach styling. His work with photographers like Kristin-Lee Moolman, Campbell Addy, Lea Colombo and Tim Walker on the pages of the magazine is consistently filled with the kind of energy and authenticity i-D was built on.

“I’m so proud to promote Ibrahim into this senior position on the fashion team at i-D,” says Editor-in-Chief Alastair McKimm. “His talent as a visual artist speaks for itself, not only pushing boundaries in fashion but also in music and art. He represents what it means to have a global vision.”

“i-D is culture to me,” Ibrahim says. “It’s an exciting platform to inform and challenge ideas that I feel helps push culture forward.” We’re so excited to see what Ib does next. But until then, here are some of his best bits.

Photography Kyle Weeks. Jude wears top and shorts Bottega Veneta. Bunny ears Ibkamarastudios. Necklace model’s own.

Photography Kristin-Lee Moolman. (Left to right) Alonzo wears jacket Emporio Armani EA7. Mask by Ronal at Ibkamarastudios. Boots Santoni. Kemi wears vest and skirt Emporio Armani. Gloves Les Hommes. Mask by Ronal at Ibkamarastudios. Boots Ann Demeulemeester. Sosa wears coat and jumpsuit Emporio Armani EA7. Mask by Ronal at Ibkamarastudios. Boots Louis Vuitton.

Photography Kristin-Lee Moolman. (Left to right) Alonzo wears shirt and trousers River Island. Boots Santoni. Hat ibkamarastudios. Howa wears shirt River Island. Trousers Dior Homme. Boots Santoni. Hat ibkamarastudios. Kemi wears shirt and trousers River Island. Shoes Dior Homme. hat ibkamarastudios. Lebo wears shirt River Island. Shoes Fendi. Nowell wears shirt Les Hommes. Trousers Fendi. Shoes Dior. Hat ibkamarastudios.

Photography Lea Colombo. Dipti wears blazer Reiss. Shirt HUGO. Skirt and bow Ibkamarastudios. Glasses Chanel. Earrings Tiffany&Co. Socks Nike. Shoes Christian Louboutin. Malick wears all clothing and shoes Burberry. Aurelie wears blazer Reiss. Shirt HUGO. Skirt and bow Ibkamarastudios. Glasses Chanel. Earrings Tiffany&Co. Socks Nike. Shoes Stuart Weitzman.

Photography Lea Colombo. Dion wears jumpsuit Carlota Barrera. Socks Nike. Shoes Christian Louboutin. Shaden wears jumpsuit Carlota Barrera. earring stylist’s own. Socks Nike. Shoes Santoni.

Photography Tim Walker.

Photography Tim Walker. Sammuel wears shirt Fendi. Skirt and hat Burberry at ibkamarastudios. Bag and belt Dior. Watch Tudor. Trainers Neil Barrett.

