ibrahim kamara is promoted to senior fashion editor at large
Well done Ib! <3
Photography Tim Walker. Styling Ib Kamara.
It is with great pleasure that we announce that Ibrahim Kamara has been promoted from Fashion Editor at Large to Senior Fashion Editor at Large for i-D.
Born in Sierra Leone, Ib spent his childhood in Gambia, before moving to London aged 11. He later won a place at Central Saint Martins, where he studied Fashion Communications and Promotion. His styling and collaborative work soon caught the attention of the fashion industry and upon graduating he began working with a number of big-named fashion houses, including Stella McCartney, Burberry and Dior. Ibrahim has also shared his artistic direction with the likes of Beyoncé, Sampha and Robyn and worked with a number of publications, such as British Vogue and, of course, i-D.
Since his appointment at i-D last year, Ibrahim has helped bolster our creativity through his radical and innovative approach styling. His work with photographers like Kristin-Lee Moolman, Campbell Addy, Lea Colombo and Tim Walker on the pages of the magazine is consistently filled with the kind of energy and authenticity i-D was built on.
“I’m so proud to promote Ibrahim into this senior position on the fashion team at i-D,” says Editor-in-Chief Alastair McKimm. “His talent as a visual artist speaks for itself, not only pushing boundaries in fashion but also in music and art. He represents what it means to have a global vision.”
“i-D is culture to me,” Ibrahim says. “It’s an exciting platform to inform and challenge ideas that I feel helps push culture forward.” We’re so excited to see what Ib does next. But until then, here are some of his best bits.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.