givenchy is returning to standalone menswear shows

Photography Mitchell Sams

After three consecutive combined men and women's shows following the arrival of artistic director Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy has announced that it will show a standalone menswear show in January.

For her first few seasons at the Paris-based luxury house, Birmingham-born Clare has paid tribute to the late Hubert de Givenchy by reimagining long-established codes. Now, her proposal of just who the Givenchy man is today has fully revealed itself.

While future Givenchy ready-to-wear and haute couture shows will remain combined, this announcement marks the Givenchy man’s new direction. “Granting menswear a dedicated platform starting from January reflects the house’s support of Clare Waight Keller’s vision for the brand,” Givenchy explained in a statement to WWD. Up to now, Clare’s vision has continually explored the space where menswear and womenswear overlap, while the brand's campaigns have mirrored genders side-by-side, but the January 16 presentation will give menswear its own stage.

This announcement follows the likes of Hedi Slimane’s Celine and John Galliano’s Maison Margiela making powerful "co-ed" statements this season and an increasing number of labels casting a spectrum of genders on the catwalk. If you’re struggling to keep up with fashion's movements on co-ed shows, we don’t blame you. In recent years, the industry has been in a state of constant flux and numerous houses have taken various paths, some of which have been pursued, some have turned back. Why? No one has the answer and there doesn’t appear to have a simple one-size-fits-all fashion week solution. If you think otherwise, please reply with your proposal in the comments and we’ll relieve this fashion week scheduling headache.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.