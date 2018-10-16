these 8 shows have 100% on rotten tomatoes and are totally binge-worthy

Photo via YouTube

Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the current political climate or bummed by the chilly winter days ahead? Don’t fret. The following shows will help you escape. We’ve got you covered no matter your binge-watching preferences, with everything from foul-mouthed talking horses to inconceivably pregnant virgins. So sit back and relax. Pop some popcorn. This is your excuse to be antisocial — with the exception of your screen — of course. According to Rotten Tomatoes, and i-D, these are the best binge-worthy tv shows right now.

Bunheads

Bunheads is a timeless ABC Family (R.I.P.) show, starring Sutton Foster, and while you wouldn’t expect it, there might be enough intrigue to consider it a cult classic among network fans. Foster plays a despairing ballerina, nearing the end of her career, who works as a Las Vegas showgirl. She suddenly decides to marry a persistent suitor, pick up everything and move to a small town in southern California where she begins teaching young dancers. Not only will you cruise through the single season on Hulu, but you might be sporting a new signature hairstyle at the end of these 18 episodes.

Big Mouth

Adult animated comedy might be having a moment, but this one in particular follows a cast of sixth-graders as they navigate the rollercoaster that is puberty, when literally everything turns into an embarrassing laugh (or cry) out loud moment. The trailer introduces us to the surprisingly creepy puberty fairy, and, err, overly hairy hormone monster, who jumpstarts the show. The star-studded comedic cast features all your favorites: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, and more. Warning: this is not for actual sixth graders. Cue the crude humor.

Chewing Gum

You have to watch the “rare burst of joy” that is Michaela Coel’s British comedy Chewing Gum, now streaming on Netflix. The creator stars as the main character, Tracey Gordon, a religious, yet Beyoncé obsessed 24-year-old learning how to adult in London — realizing she knows little about life or love — whilst on a quest to lose her virginity. What makes this show so irresistibly cringe-worthy is not how awkward it is, but how relatable it is at the same time.

The Good Place

Next up is a light-hearted comedy in which everyone, well, is dead, including Eleanor Shellstrop — played by Kristen Bell — who was taken out by a large truck advertising an erectile dysfunction pill and her ex-boyfriend slash EMT was unable to resuscitate her. The rest of the story takes place in some sort of fantastical, utopian afterlife realm where you can watch Eleanor realize she was sent to this Heaven-like place by mistake and she must set out to become a more ethical person. Of course, the hijinks ensue. The Good Place was created by Michael Schur, the man behind The Office and Parks and Recreation (also binge-worthy!).

BoJack Horseman

This infamously hilarious show is set in an alternative universe where humans, animals, and one horse turned failed 90s sitcom star, live side by side, aka Los Angeles. According to Netflix, “BoJack Horseman is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next,” Intrigued? Same. Luckily BoJack has a human sidekick named Todd and a feline agent to help him stage his long-awaited comeback. Following in the footsteps of totally addicting satirical series before it like The Simpsons and Family Guy, this show’s everything you didn’t know you needed.

Dear White People

This Netflix series re-ups the 2014 word-of-mouth hit film, while introducing a whole slew of new characters to love. Dear White People follows a group of black students at a predominantly white Ivy League college, Winchester University, as they attempt to navigate a world their peers believe is "post-racial." It brilliantly touches on hot-button topics like interracial dating, as well as exploring the awkwardness of being queer, black, and young, without feeling too heavy. For example, when Samantha White says it best: “When you ask someone who looks ethnically different, ‘What are you?’ the answer is usually, ‘A person who’s about to slap the shit out of you.”

Jane The Virgin

If you haven’t binge-watched this lovable show yet, with all the forbidden love and accidental pregnancy plots of a telenovela, you’re missing out. But don’t worry, there are four seasons to soothe your fomo. Gina Rodriguez plays the virgin — Jane Gloriana Villanueva — a young, religious Latina woman living in Miami who accidentally gets artificially inseminated and must choose between her long-term boyfriend Michael or the baby’s father, bad boy Rafael, who happened to be her first kiss years ago. Holy immaculate conception!

One Day At A Time

The Netflix-original comedy meets drama is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name, and centers on the Cuban-American Alvarez family and their sprightly matriarch, single mother Penelope, who’s here to give us some tough love. And share her keen sense of music along the way. If you’re still not convinced, the trailer concludes with the whole family harmonizing to Toni Braxton’s heart wrenching power ballad “Un-break My Heart,” on the way to school.