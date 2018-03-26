nan goldin’s most powerful images become supreme must-haves

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Moving on from last week’s spurious rumour of a link up with Dolce & Gabbana, in emphatic style, SUPREME unveils its collaboration with the Nan Goldin photography archive. Fresh from unveiling its Fear of a Black Planet-themed capsule collection with Undercover and Public Enemy, streetwear’s biggest beast shines its subversive spotlight onto the the life, loss and loves that the Washington-born photographer, documented throughout the 70s, 80s and beyond.

Photography Nan Goldin

Consisting of a coach’s jacket, hoodie, three T-Shirts and three skateboards, the collection appropriates work from Nan’s magnum opus, The Ballad of Sexual Dependency. “It’s the diary I let people read,” is how the photographer first described the work, comprised of almost 700 snapshot-like portraits that chronicle her struggles for intimacy and understanding among friends and lovers. For spring 2018, skaters can ride Nan in dominatrix drag, and hypebeasts can wear a T-shirt emblazoned with a rhinestone-bejewelled, thong-wearing trans performer called Kim, or two drag queens known as Misty and Jimmy Paulette riding a yellow NYC taxi.