'drag race' made its biggest mistake ever last night

Honestly, what was last night’s episode of Drag Race? Was it the finale to the third season of RuPaul’s Drag All Stars? Or was it a cruel wig snatching just to let us know that RuPaul won’t rest until he’s taken all of our wigs, and sits atop them like that dragon in The Hobbit who had a thing for gaudy jewels?



By now, surely you’ll know that last night’s winner was decided by the already eliminated queens, an embittered council wearing the looks they would have worn if they hadn’t been cast out by their sisters. Aja looked particularly fierce as a she-devil, and took grim pleasure in interrogating the four finalists. Their verdict, however, was a shocker, with Kennedy and Trixie as the final two. Where was Shangela?

Sure, Kennedy perhaps needs the title more than the other three, and she gives a show like nobody else. And Trixie’s a multi-hyphenate artist, the likes of which the show hasn’t seen before. But Shangela has become something of a totem in the Drag Race universe, her three appearances symbolizing what hard work and seven layers of foundation can do for you. She’s gone from being the messy young girl in season too, to the ever so slightly messy surprise queen who jumped out of that damn box in season three, to the resplendent feminine creation we see before us now. You only need look at her performance in the final number, Kitty Girl, to know that she gives us Beyoncé level performances (sort of), while her runway look was pure Dior under Raf Simons elegance.

Shangela’s whole season in fact has been one of growth and quite simply stellar moments. That enormous, pointy red dress! Her performance in The Bitchelor! Coming out on the runway in a transparent orb! No, coming out dressed as a glittering ear of corn (a reference to her earlier corn themed look) and revealing herself from behind the leaves! Her constantly top quality appearances as a talking head! Even the discovery of Thorgy’s note to Trixie, reading “Fuck this shady bitch Shangela” turned into an iconic moment of manipulation and fame grabbing, upsetting Trixie to the point that it ruined her Snatch Game. And just the fact that she looked a million dollars the whole time, with a stunning array of exceptionally glossy wigs.

Sadly however, none of this could save her, and Shange fell foul to the fact that none of those other girls like her. Which is fair enough, I don’t know how long I could last at Happy Hour with her either. But this isn’t RuPaul’s Best Friend Race, as we’ve heard ad nauseam season after season! As RuPaul waved Shangela goodbye, you could almost see tears forming in her eternal glamazon eyes. If anyone's Ru's spiritual successor, her daughter, or in fact represents the journey of the show as a whole, surely it's Shangela. One thing’s for sure — we haven’t seen the last of Shangela Laquifa Wadley.