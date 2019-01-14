timothée chalamet and glenn close are the red carpet's cutest couple

Photo via Instagram.

If you have yet to familiarize yourself with Glenn Close’s Instagram, allow us to strongly suggest you do. The legendary actress’ profile not only features adventures with her dog Pip, and shares flashback Friday archive photos, like this one of her and zaddy Jeff Goldblum on the set of The Big Chill, but it also lets fans in on intimate moments — for example, when Glenn posted a heartfelt video the night before her Golden Globes win for best actress. It also happens to be the birthplace of Glennothée, her budding friendship with a certain young heartthrob named Timothée Chalamet.

The two actors posed together on the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards last night and it was pretty adorable. “Timmy and I meet again on another red carpet,” Close captioned the three selfies she posted. “We bring out the best in each other!” And this was not the first time Glenn took to social media to share her love for Timmy. At the Oscars Governors Ball, she said: “Timothée is as adorable as he is talented! We took these pictures for Grace VanPatten. Timothée always looks very glam & cool.” VanPattern starred in The Wilde Wedding with Glenn and attended La Guardia High School with Timmy. We recommend giving The Real Glenn Close a follow for relationship updates in real time.