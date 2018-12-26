daily horoscopes: december 26, 2018

The Moon moves into Virgo, today. Right on time to clean up after the holiday.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can use this time productively to finish out the year strong.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your season is just getting started. Don’t allow yourself, or anyone else, to delay the celebration of you and the planning of your next steps. It’s tempting to skip ahead to 2019, but what you do now is what lays the foundation for the next year. Get clear about what your new expectations are for yourself and how you will begin meeting them, starting today.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

The wild, rushed nature of the holiday season may have brought out old habits you thought you kicked. They have been revealed to remind you of how far you have come and to give you an opportunity to choose between slipping back into your old approach, or creating new ways of dealing with stress and uncertainty. Step up to the challenge.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It’s hard to create change on your own. Reach out to someone so that you can have an accountability buddy. Whether you are working on the same thing together or just leaning on one another for support, it will make the process much more fun, smooth, and long-lasting if someone is there to cheer you on and help to pick you back up if you fall off the wagon.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Change is really about shifting little, everyday behaviours. The big stuff can feel hard to move, and if you tackle too much at once, it’s easy to give up for good. Choose a small habit or behaviour that you want to initiate, or one that you want to let go of, and begin making the shift of integrating it, starting now..

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

This is a great time to build your stamina. Get your body moving, practice staying committed to small actions and create small deadlines to meet. The stronger you feel, the more you will be able to face your challenges head-on. So, build up the confidence and strength now, while everything is low-stakes, to get prepared for when the pressure is on.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You often thrive in this time of having a full calendar, but it is important to plan for when the excitement wears down and you are faced with the mundanity of life, again. Use this time of mingling and celebration to check in on your foundational relationships and create strategic connections that will help you outside of the party scene.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You’re tired of feeling like you’re in a rut and you’re ready to make a change. This realization is an important first step in the process. Now, it’s all about the environment. How can you set your surroundings up to support your biggest goals and visions, right now? Figure it out and create the necessary ambiance to help keep you on the right path.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Whatever you have felt stressed about this season is an indication of where some change will make the most profound impact on your life. Use today to think through what brought you the most worry, and why. You can take action soon, but for now just get clear about where you’re actually at so that your path forward is clearly defined.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s not a lot standing between you and greatness, right now. In fact, you are entirely in control of how far you get. Your self-belief and self-esteem are the keys to making it to the top. Think about how you are going to nurture these things in yourself, right now, before you busy yourself with anything else.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The more you worry about what you can’t control, the less control you have. Stop thinking of the unknown as some scary, ominous thing. Not having or not knowing everything means there is potential there to steer your life (via your desire) in whatever direction you choose. Embrace the endless possibilities before you and think big.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It can be hard to let something so familiar to you go, even if it’s not bringing you any joy, or even much comfort, anymore. Don’t allow yourself to settle in this crucial time, Scorpio. Whatever mediocre things you let linger take up valuable space where the stuff you love and cherish won’t be able to take root. It’s time to get your priorities straight.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re on top of the world, with your expansive future laid before you, right now. Don’t let fear of what other people may think of your new values or convictions hold you back. You’re not here to live for other people. The right community will appear once you take the steps towards living a life more authentic to who you are now.