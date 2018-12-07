little simz’s ‘101fm’ and everything you need to hear today

As the year draws to a close, it makes you feel kind of reflective, doesn’t it? North London’s Little Simz aka Simbi Ajikawo certainly feels it on new track 101FM, a reference to her 101 crew, label and now burgeoning creative empire. "Back when me and Avelino used to make tracks..." opens the 24-year-old rapper on our playlist opener, before reminiscing about times playing Crash Bandicoot, dreaming about leaving home, over an INFLO-produced East Asian-inspired beat. Premiered by Julie Adenuga yesterday, the single is taken from Simbi’s third studio album, due in 2019.

Next up, we’ve got 1999, another reflective number (probably) from cool new Japanese band Hitsujibungaku that has been keeping us smiling since its release two days ago. Good news: HOMESHAKE is back! Mac DeMarco’s ex-guitarist (we’ll stop calling him that when the fact stops impressing us) adds to his archive of sleepy, sexy love songs with sweet newbie, Nothing Could Be Better. The kind of thing you wish somebody would write about you.

On to Toro Y Moi now, who has followed up his Freelance anthem with Ordinary Pleasure, which we believe to be the only mindfulness mantra that actually sounds good: “Maximize all the pleasure/ even with all this weather/ nothing can make it better/ maximize all the pleasure.” And repeat. Namaste. There are a couple of tracks from artists who are totally new to us, which is also exciting: south London R&B duo Blood Beach slid into our DMs to treat us to Skyline, while producers AKIRA/BAADNEWS seriously impressed us with bass-y Terra Nova.

Then there’s an unexpected but fun collaboration between Puzzle (Fletcher from The Garden) and Ms. Boogie; the slightly trippy but beautiful link-up between Laurel Halo and Bristol producer Hodge for The Light Within You; and the coming together of our pal Flohio and Clams Casino, who, incidentally, are both performing at i-D x WHP present: SOUNDS OF THE NEAR FUTURE tomorrow night in Manchester. Tickets are still available, btw. Tempted?

Like all of that wasn’t enough to keep you going through the weekend, there’s also new stuff from Yak, Hana Vu, Cautious Clay, LP, Halo Maud, beabadboobee, Cat Power covering What The World Needs Now, and so much more. Please enjoy responsibly.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.