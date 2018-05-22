this youtube vlogger turned herself into the mona lisa

Image via Instagram

Many people dream of being in the Louvre in some capacity — as an artist, as a muse, or just a croissant-stuffed onlooker. Just last year, Lorde sung of her lofty aspirations to be hung there (“But we're the greatest, they'll hang us in the Louvre”), before a fan made it happen (”down the back, but who cares, still the Louvre”).

Youtuber Yuya Mika has instead decided to bring the Louvre closer to her, by turning her face into the Mona Lisa:

This isn't the first time Mika has reinterpreted famous paintings using face paint — she’s also done Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, as well as the equally iconic Marilyn Monroe. It’s a pretty impressive testament to the power of makeup.



Commenters have been quick to request more demonstrations in the same artistic vein. And while we’re sure she’s got her fair share of ideas, we came up with a few suggestions anyway:

Picasso’s Weeping Woman (a cubist masterpiece, and consequently a much-needed lesson on how to get straight lines onto a round face. We need all the liquid eyeliner tips we can get). Cindy Sherman’s Candy self portrait (big lips are in). That portrait William Shatner made of Spock doing the Star Trek salute made up of lots of tiny photos of fans also doing the Star Trek salute (so like, how small do makeup brushes come?) Edvard Munch’s The Scream (existential anguish, but make it fashion) A selection of Kim Kardashian’s selfies, which are basically art in themselves:

