the designer behind cult label noah on his latest collab

In an industry awash with collaborations and capsule collections — particularly among streetwear brands — it can feel like there’s an overwhelming number of different limited-edition drops we’re encouraged to buy. But for Noah, a brand with sustainable practices at its core, it isn’t about encouraging you to buy more. Rather, Brendon Babenzien, the brand’s creative director, wants you to buy better. Launching Noah shortly after stepping down as Supreme’s creative director in 2002, before closing it down and returning to Supreme as design director, Brendon then relaunched it in 2015. The label’s socially conscious ethos resonates more than ever, given how deeply important sustainable fashion is in 2018. With transparency around Noah’s supply chain, sustainable manufacturing methods, and support of political movements like Black Lives Matter, the NY label’s vision — and its mishmash of inspiration and references worked into a range of lurid, contrasting shades — proves ethical fashion doesn’t have to compromise on style.

The latest collection is a line of three T-shirts available from Dover Street Market, each embossed with an image taken by photographer Michael Muller — famed for his portraits of some of the world’s most recognizable faces. In this instance, however, the subjects in Michael’s images are sharks. “Why sharks?” asks Brendon. “Because they are the apex predator in the oceans. If they go, the entire thing collapses. Even though they are a bit scary, we need them to keep the ocean ecosystems in balance and functioning properly. We’re dead if the oceans aren't healthy.” As the collection launches, we spoke to Brendon to find out more about the identity of his brand and the passion behind this project.

What was your vision for Noah when you first started it?

That’s a big question. We really intended to combine all of the different things that we believe in. I wanted to see if it was possible to continue to make product we were proud of culturally, meaning we still think it’s kinda cool and useful. But we wanted to do it in a way that was slightly more responsible to the world around us. The idea was that I can't really complain about the state of the world or human rights if I’m running a business that doesn't take these things into consideration. I reverted back to my teenage-self and was trying to create an idealistic situation.

What led you to shutter the label and then relaunch it?

The shuttering of the label was the simplest reason imaginable. I had no money. I didn’t really fit into the business at the time. Back then, wholesale was the only way to be in business. I had to wait for the internet and direct to consumer to be a real thing. The relaunch was mostly because I always wanted to do it. The timing was right and I had to put my money where my mouth was and use my resources to build a business I could personally feel great about. I think being a bit older and having a broader understanding of the world and the problems we face also motivated me to relaunch. I have a three-year-old daughter and if I’m not working to fix problems, then who the hell am I?

How did this collaboration come about?

The collaboration with Michael happened very naturally. We bought his book — Sharks. Face-to-Face with the Ocean's Endangered Predator — for the store. We really loved his work. My wife Estelle recommended asking him to work with Noah. I thought he would be too busy to talk to us. But it turns out he's a lovely guy and he came by the store to chat. We have a lot of similar interests and wanted to join forces to bring attention to the current state of affairs in our oceans. Particularly with sharks. They’re being destroyed at a rate that is almost hard to believe — 100 million per year.

Do clothing brands have a duty to support social causes?

That’s a tricky question. A lot of people think we should just make clothes and keep our mouths shut. I have a belief that all businesses have a responsibility to do something, big or small makes no difference to me. But it’s not just a random crazy opinion I hold; I do have a type of logic. I’ve learned that politics is basically useless when it comes to addressing the real issues of people. Big business more or less controls politics through their donations and lobby groups. Therefore, if you want to effect change, you can do it through your spending.

Do you think fashion has the power to change the world?

Fashion already changes the world. It’s a massive business and a tremendous part of culture. It’s constantly influencing the way people think and act. It’s incredibly powerful.

That is exactly the reason I think we need to hold our brands accountable for their behavior. Imagine if all clothing was made by people being paid a living wage so the people could afford housing and food and clean water, as well as have access to education and health care. We all would be paying more for our clothes or companies wouldn't be as rich, but we’d be living in a much better world. That’s what I’m hoping for from the fashion business. That’s what we are hoping to be a part of.

The T-shirts and limited edition signed Michael Muller prints are available during Photo London at the Dover Street Market London exhibit (today - Sunday, May 20) and exclusively at Dover Street Market London and the Dover Street Market London webstore. All proceeds from the sales of the poster will be donated to Sea Shepherd.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.