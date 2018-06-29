this ‘queer eye’ x ‘nailed it’ crossover episode is a tragicomedy masterpiece

Still via YouTube

The two most life-affirming shows on Netflix right now, Queer Eye and Nailed It, have come together for the most extra crossover episode in streaming history. Well, at least since America’s Next Top Model x RuPaul’s Drag Race. But while stan fave queens Katya, Valentina, and Manila Luzon know how to werk a pose better than most ANTM winners, the Fab Five don’t exactly put Nailed It’s erstwhile rookie bakers to shame. Sorry, make that the Fab Four — Queer Eye’s resident food expert Antoni Porowski gets to sit this one out for some reason, possibly because the game is played in teams of two, and possibly because he refuses to fuck with any food that can’t be spread on a tortilla chip. Instead Antoni is tasked with judging the delightfully abysmal confections of Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo “the kitchen is my sunken place” Brown. Setting out to recreate frosted Fab Five action figures — ”the only rule is that you cannot pick yourself,” Jacques Torres commands — and end up creating well…. see for yourself. And then sign our forthcoming petition to get Nicole Byer in as guest chef on the next season of Queer Eye.