'stranger things' won't go beyond a fourth season, creators say

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Much to our delight, the second season of Stranger Things is getting closer and closer to debuting in its glorious, binge-able entirety. And, as the show creators's recently revealed, there's already a third season in the works.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer told Vulture. "I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year." In other words, getting stuck in the Upside Down isn't on the cards again.

Season two will explore the ramifications of all the wild events in the previous season, not re-tread them. There's a whole cast of new characters ready to move into town, including rising Aussie actor Dacre Montgomery. He'll play the role of Billy, a newly-introduced antagonist. "Billy's a very fun, full on person," Dacre told i-D earlier this year, "but then inside, he's this crazy human being."

And as for what happens to the crew after all this? Well, eventually "they're going to have to get the fuck out of this town!" Ross told Vulture. "It's ridiculous!"

"Stranger Things" season two debuts on Netflix October 27.