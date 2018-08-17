brooke candy talks about her new video with mykki blanco and pussy riot

still from Brooke Candy's My Sex

Three of the most provocative artists of 2018 — Brooke Candy, Mykki Blanco and Nadya from Pussy Riot — have joined forces on this furious Charli XCX-penned, MNDR-produced hardcore punk-fueled pop banger. Brooke’s new single, My Sex, is everything you fantasized and more. And just wait until you see the video. “I’m obsessed with porn at the moment, so I knew I wanted it to be graphic and risqué,” she told i-D over email. “I wanted to do something animated so I hit up my pal Pastelae and we tossed some ideas around.”

The result? The artists and activists appear as stunning sex dolls that inflate, deflate and gyrate, scarily true to life, tattoos and all, eventually morphing their way across the gender spectrum. This, cut with shots of dancing dildos, leads to Pussy Riot as otherworldly sword-wielding warriors on a stormy mountain top, Brooke in a latex suit with giant angel wings and Mykki as an hot alien. “I wanted it to be fun!” she says. Mission accomplished.

“I tried to represent the non-binary body as much as I could because I think we’re lacking proper representation within the media at the moment,” Brooke explains, “certainly within the 3D animation realm.” My Sex is taken from her forthcoming War EP, due later this month on her Grammy Award-winning pal (who also happened to co-write the track) Peter Wade’s independent label WonderSound Records. It will be a follow up to 2014’s EP, Opulence.

Both visually and musically, My Sex is an empowering message of self-love, with raw verses from both Mykki and Nadya contrasting with Brooke’s mantra-like contributions: “My sex is my weapon / my sex has no queerness / my sex has no gender / my sex is not your sex / my sex got that big dick / my sex rules.”

Rather fittingly, your fave new sex-positive role model just directed and cast a queer porn film in association with Pornhub, hoping to inject an element of sensuality into an industry that she feels desperately needs it. Inspired aesthetically by Jodorowsky’s 1973 surrealist cult film The Holy Mountain, Brooke made something that caters to her own interests as a pansexual woman and hopes that her porn transcends porn as we know it. Talk about anticipation.

But back to My Sex! Get stuck in and discover more about the project as we catch up with Brooke down below:

Hi Brooke! Is seeing an inflatable sex doll of yourself creepy or hot?

I love it! I’m obsessed with avatars and 3D animated versions of myself. I love animation and fantasy worlds.

At what point did you realize that your sex rules?

The first time I had sex I think I realized my power. I make the rules and I should be treated like a fucking goddess. If a man doesn’t understand that then he doesn’t deserve the magic that comes from fucking me.

What are your sex rules?

I decide when, where and with whom. Other than that, I don’t have many rules. I’m open to anything and everything as long as it’s consensual and beautiful and fun.

Do you know what Nadya’s Russian verse means?

I think it loosely translates to "my sex is not weak / it is a superhero friend smiling at us / my sex has proved that it is the very first witch / I play on someone's nerves / I do not believe in the rules / I create my gender if you do not believe / look at the protocol at school / they say that man is god / I'm not a boy, not a girl, I'm a unicorn / I do not play a part, I create them / I do not play a role, I create them / I fly on a broomstick, but I do not go in the ranks.”

Who is the last person you had a sex dream about?

I’ve been having sex dreams about being fucked by an orb of light. It’s very bizarre. I’m hoping to make a video about it soon.

What can you tell us about the pan-friendly porn you’re directing?

Omg it’s very queer and very whimsical and sensual. When I pitched the idea to Pornhub I was hoping to create a The Holy Mountain meets Deep Throat type film to help to inject an element of sensuality into an industry that desperately needs it. We’re ruled by sex, but more often than not, our guide to actually experiencing it is some cheap garbage filmed on a handycam In the San Fernando Valley. I wanted beautiful sets, amazing actors with charisma and inner beauty, and a solid art department and crew. I’m hoping that what I’ve made transcends porn :)

You seem to have a thing about elves. If you could be any fictional fantasy being, what would you want to be?

Definitely a forest nymph or maybe an angel… can I be a combination of the two?

What should we know about your EP?

As far as music goes, I think it’s the best music I’ve ever made because I stopped giving a shit and just had fun. It has something for everyone too. I think it’s really special.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

