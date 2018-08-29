this new ‘suspiria’ clip features a terrifying addition

Image via Youtube.

Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria, the 1977 Dario Argento classic, looks like it’s going to be just as creepy as the original. In this just release clip from the film, dance student Suzy, as played by Dakota Johnson, is asked to interpret a new piece about “rebirths, the inevitable pull they exert, and our efforts to escape them.” What she doesn’t realize is that it’s not just 70s style interpretive dance that Suzy will be escaping, as she’s also summoned some sort of hideous clawed beast right below the class. We’ll leave it to you to decide what’s worse — having to do an expressive dance surrounded by a circle of your evil classmates, or being pursued by a truly evil demon. You have until November 2, when the film opens, to decide.



This is looking to be a rich season for the slightly unique genre of dance/horror movies. Gaspar Noé's Climax will also be released this fall, chronicling the mayhem unleashed when a dance troupe accidentally drink LSD laced sangria (a very 70s drink — evidently the decade is in vogue). You'll never look at leg warmers the same way.