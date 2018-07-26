blood orange just dropped a new song and video

Let’s just get straight to the point shall we? Blood Orange is back. Not just with a new song, but also a video to go with it as well. "Charcoal Baby" is the first release off Negro Swan, a forthcoming Blood Orange album coming 24 August. It’s the first taste of Blood Orange that we’ve had since 2016’s acclaimed Freetown Sound.

In a statement announcing the album last week Dev said, "My newest album is an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of hope, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness."

Take a look at "Charcoal Baby" below:

This article originally appeared on i-D Australia.