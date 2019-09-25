jeff goldblum, laura dern, and sam neill are reuniting for 'jurassic world 3'

This article originally appeared on i-D ES.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and the raptors will no longer be alone in the new Jurassic Park franchise: according to Deadline, Jurassic World 3 will bring back three of the original 1993 cast. That's right, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and the much thirsted after Jeff Goldblum have confirmed their participation in the third part of the dinosaur adventure blockbuster.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the 2015 film, will repeat the role, in addition to co-writing the script along with Emily Carmichael, while Steven Spielberg will serve as executive director of the Universal Pictures film.

Last night, during the presentation of Battle at Big Rock, a short film about dinos run amock by Trevorrow, Laura Dern announced not only her participation, but that of Neil and Goldblum. She also asserted that she "loved dinosaurs." Of course, Goldblum played Ian Malcolm in 1997, and once again in 2018, but this would be the first time that Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant return to be part of the story. We're obviously excited for the new nostalgic adventure, in theaters on June 11, 2021, but we are equally excited to see the Prada looks with which Goldblum will promote the film.

This article originally appeared on i-D ES.