these photos will make you see stars
Take a trip all the way to the bright lights of the big top with photographer Theo Sion and stylist Max Pearmain.
This story originally appeared in i-D's The Post Truth Truth Issue, no. 357, Autumn 2019. Order your copy here.
Credits
Photography Theo Sion.
Styling Max Pearmain.
Hair Luke Hersheson at Art+Commerce using Hershesons.
Make-up Hiromi Ueda at Art+Commerce using Noir et Blanc de CHANEL and CHANEL Sublimage Eau Micellaire.
Set design Samuel Overs.
Photography assistance Peter Carter and Erwann Petersen.
Digital technician Anna Hendry.
Styling assistance Emma Simmonds and Olivier Boivin-Carrier.
Hair assistance Emma Tierney and Vincenzo Della Lope.
Make-up assistance Libby James and Manabu Nobuoka.
Set design assistance Mitchell Fenn.
Production Ciara Smith and Claire Green at Rep Ltd.
Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING.
Model Signe Veiteberg at DNA.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.