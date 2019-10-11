these photos will make you see stars

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Post Truth Truth Issue, no. 357, Autumn 2019. Order your copy here.

Coat Prada.Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Belt Symonds Pearmain.

Coat Chloé. Dress Ashley Williams. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Socks (worn throughout) Calzedonia. Shoes (worn throughout)and necklace vintage from stylist’s studio.

Coat Gucci. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Skirt and belt Symonds Pearmain. Necklace Chloé.

Signe wears coat, top and skirt Louis Vuitton. Hat Vivienne Westwood World’s End.

Hoodie GAP.

Hoodie GAP.

Coat Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Top Ashley Williams. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire.

Coat Balenciaga. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Belt Symonds Pearmain. Necklace Chloé.

Coat Isabel MaraCoat Isabel Marant. T-shirt vintage from stylist’s archive. Hat Vivienne Westwood World’s End. Necklace Chloé

Coat Miu Miu. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire.

Credits

Photography Theo Sion.

Styling Max Pearmain.



Hair Luke Hersheson at Art+Commerce using Hershesons.

Make-up Hiromi Ueda at Art+Commerce using Noir et Blanc de CHANEL and CHANEL Sublimage Eau Micellaire.

Set design Samuel Overs.

Photography assistance Peter Carter and Erwann Petersen.

Digital technician Anna Hendry.

Styling assistance Emma Simmonds and Olivier Boivin-Carrier.

Hair assistance Emma Tierney and Vincenzo Della Lope.

Make-up assistance Libby James and Manabu Nobuoka.

Set design assistance Mitchell Fenn.

Production Ciara Smith and Claire Green at Rep Ltd.

Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING.

Model Signe Veiteberg at DNA.