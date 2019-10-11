Advertisement
by i-D Staff
Oct 11 2019, 1:40pm

these photos will make you see stars

Take a trip all the way to the bright lights of the big top with photographer Theo Sion and stylist Max Pearmain.

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Post Truth Truth Issue, no. 357, Autumn 2019. Order your copy here.

1569505545388-19_06_24_ID_01_250_CMYK
Coat Prada.Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Belt Symonds Pearmain.
1569505563547-19_06_24_ID_03_194_CMYK
Coat Chloé. Dress Ashley Williams. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Socks (worn throughout) Calzedonia. Shoes (worn throughout)and necklace vintage from stylist’s studio.
1569505590181-19_06_24_ID_04_188_CMYK
Coat Gucci. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Skirt and belt Symonds Pearmain. Necklace Chloé.
1569505615621-19_06_24_ID_05_267_CMYK
Signe wears coat, top and skirt Louis Vuitton. Hat Vivienne Westwood World’s End.
1569505638851-19_06_24_ID_06_088_CMYK
Hoodie GAP.
1569505678115-19_06_24_ID_07_240_CMYK
Hoodie GAP.
1569505698124-19_06_24_ID_10_052_CMYK
Coat Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Top Ashley Williams. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire.
1569505770004-19_06_24_ID_11_103_CMYK
Coat Balenciaga. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire. Belt Symonds Pearmain. Necklace Chloé.
1569505807114-19_06_24_ID_12_108_CMYK
Coat Isabel MaraCoat Isabel Marant. T-shirt vintage from stylist’s archive. Hat Vivienne Westwood World’s End. Necklace Chloé
1569505845105-19_06_24_ID_13_251_CMYK
Coat Miu Miu. Bathing suit from The National Theatre Costume Hire.

Credits

Photography Theo Sion.
Styling Max Pearmain.

Hair Luke Hersheson at Art+Commerce using Hershesons.
Make-up Hiromi Ueda at Art+Commerce using Noir et Blanc de CHANEL and CHANEL Sublimage Eau Micellaire.
Set design Samuel Overs.
Photography assistance Peter Carter and Erwann Petersen.
Digital technician Anna Hendry.
Styling assistance Emma Simmonds and Olivier Boivin-Carrier.
Hair assistance Emma Tierney and Vincenzo Della Lope.
Make-up assistance Libby James and Manabu Nobuoka.
Set design assistance Mitchell Fenn.
Production Ciara Smith and Claire Green at Rep Ltd.
Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING.

Model Signe Veiteberg at DNA.

