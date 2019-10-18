meet derek, the internet’s ultimate timothée chalamet stan

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

There’s a certain level of pop cultural notoriety someone must reach in order to drop their second name. First came Cher, then came Beyoncé. Now, in 2019, a new enigma is riding on their coattails. His name is Derek, and he likes boys, movies and Timothée Chalamet.

While his TC stanning obviously spills out into his real life, most of Derek's admiration for the star exists online, where he tweets frequent insights into Chalabae’s movements from his account @timotheechalamt. Since he launched his account back in late 2012, he’s amassed nearly 15,000 followers -- though most of them signed on to become part of Derek’s inner psyche around the time Chalamet broke out in Call Me By Your Name.

For anyone who hasn’t smashed the follow button yet, here’s Derek’s deal. He loves Timothee Chalamet and all of his affiliate stars, and so any time new (or old) images of TC pop up on his feed, he sends them out to his followers with profound cries of “HIS SERVE”, “PERIOD!”, “OPRAH GIF” or, our new personal favourite, “See when you do legendtry…”. He’s also made it his mission to tweet Timmy good morning and good night -- every single day of the year.

His love for the star has just earned him a namecheck in New York Magazine. So just how did his Chalamet stanning start? Does Timmy know about his account? And why is his reaction to any new developments in the actor’s life so brief -- and yet so satisfying? To find out more, we slid into Derek’s Twitter DMs so he could tell us the story himself.

