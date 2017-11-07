here’s what went down at stüssy’s legendary tribe gathering

Photographer Jayne Min

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Upping sticks for the weekend and paying tribute to its sun-drenched seaside roots, Stüssy sailed all the way from SoCal to the pristine beaches of Bali for this year's legendary International Stüssy Tribe Gathering.

Dating back to 1991 in Tokyo, the IST Gathering marks the coming together of some of the world's most influential DJs, musicians, artists, writers, and designers. It's a cross-cultural community who form the very lifeblood of the brand itself.

Taking over Bali's notorious Potato Head Beach Club, this year's IST Gathering was a two-day beachside bender full of surfing, skating, traditional indigo-dyeing workshops, and special installations, as well as a mix of live performances from Benji B, No Vacancy Inn, Theophilus London, Jules G, Fraser Cooke, and many more. Until next year Stüssy!

Credits

Main image Jayne Min

Polaroid photography Jordan Vickors

Video Antosh Cimoszko