daily horoscopes: october 18, 2018

Things are relatively calm, today.

Read the horoscope for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to help you figure out how not to just spend your time waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This Venus retrograde has you peeking around corners before you round them and looking at your phone with one eye closed in case it’s your ex. Relax, Libra. You’re not a guard dog. You are allowed to just enjoy yourself and trust that things are fine when they are. All of that worry is bound to bring something to worry about. Ease up and focus on something that takes your mind off of any tension, real or imagined.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have a habit of being a biased detective with a critical eye when it comes to anything in your life that leaves you vulnerable. While it’s good to be cautious and have your own back, good people with incredible things to offer you will tire of your skepticism of their intentions. Don’t ruin something good just so you can say you “knew it.”

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If things don’t immediately go your way, that doesn’t mean they “weren’t mean to be” or that you did something wrong. It’s simply a lesson in patience and trust. Same goes for when things are good. Let every process be what it is.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

“Perfection” is a human myth. Nothing will ever be “perfect” but fixating on what you perceive to be “bad” when everything else is going well will make you miserable. Choose what to focus on wisely and with your happiness and peace front-of-mind.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

When you get some down time, you don’t have to fill it with more obligations or make promises to anyone that you don’t know you’ll be able to keep. It’s okay to just use that time for you and to do “nothing.” The world will be how you left it when you return.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

When you let yourself constantly worry, you play a dangerous game with your health and happiness. When you find your mind scrambling to find something to stress about, try meditation, dance, art-making or some other form of creation to fixate on. Give your time to something you can be proud of.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There’s nothing you need to “do” or see or be or find. Life doesn’t always have to be so busy. You are just as valuable and important if you’re just enjoying yourself and being. Try to find some time in each day to indulge this idea.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you don’t do something, it doesn’t mean it won’t get done. You have to trust and delegate as necessary in order to maintain some peace. Don’t miss out on valuable time spent doing what makes you happy because you won’t let someone else take the reins for once.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your mind is a busy place full of incredible ideas. Don’t get so caught up in the potential of “messing things up” that you compromise your joy to stay “safe.” Your visions deserve legs. Give them some.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s hard to trust that things will be OK when they haven’t been so many times. Whenever the dread of potential chaos sets in, remember that you have gotten through every situation so far. Use that same strength to carry on.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A calm in your life can just be that, calm. Sometimes you can make things complicated out of the need for excitement and interest. Right now, try to just let things be. You can always go back to your other methods if the peace and quiet doesn’t suit you.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pessimism is not a synonym of honesty. Be careful that you don’t use your powers of perception to rain on anyone’s parade. Humans know very little. About anything. Don’t use your negative past experiences to inform your authority over your or anyone else’s situation.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.