all the things you can hold down with supreme's $100 bills paperweight

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Our pals over at Supreme have a way with both streetwear you'll line up all Thursday for, and accessories you never knew you needed — eliciting "Wtf?!" and "Can you hook me up?" responses in equal measure. This season, it turns out that what seemed a pointless piece of stationery in the digital age, is in fact a must have item. A desk-ready take on the money phone, Supreme has created a paperweight from a stack of US banknotes, wrapped in a branded currency strap, all encased in a lucite block.

While the internet wonders whether the bank notes are indeed real currency, and if you could extract them by smashing the lucite. Any way you cut it, it's the du jour way to keep your desk, and your life in order. Except it already sold out, so if you weren't organized enough to get one, it's not looking good for your Supreme-branded personal reinvention. Time to hit eBay.