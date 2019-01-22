david attenborough urges action on climate change ahead of new netflix documentary

Image courtesy of WEF 2019.

If, like us, you rely on David Attenborough’s soothing voice to comfort you through all life’s woes, then there’s some great news for you: he will serve as the narrator for an upcoming Netflix original documentary series due this April.

The series, Our Planet, will follow on from the huge success of BBC’s Planet Earth, the show that the world renowned naturalist is today best known for. Created in collaboration with WWF and Silverback Films, the show will drop on the streaming platform on 5 April 2019.

The eight-part series, which promises to be ‘ground-breaking’, showcases our planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats, revealing sights which have never been seen before captured with 4k camera technology. The four year project, which was filmed in a mammoth 50 countries across the globe, explores the incredible breadth and diversity of habitats on Earth, from remote Arctic Wilderness to mysterious deep oceans, to vast African landscapes and South American jungles.

As a showcase of the incredible beauty and fragility of our natural world, Our Planet could not come at a more prescient time, as warnings mount against the toll modern life is having on the environment and climate change. Speaking today at 2019’s World Economic Forum, David Attenborough himself told Prince William: “We can wreck the natural world with ease. We can wreck the natural world without even noticing. But in doing so, we wreck ourselves.”

He went on to warn that if humans weren’t careful and aware of the importance of environmentalism, we could kill off entire ecosystems without even noticing, and lamented the huge amounts of plastic waste currently filling the world’s oceans.

“Just care for the natural world,” David urged.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.