new york might be banning the sale of all fur products

Peta advert

Have we reached a tipping point with the sale of fur? Cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles have banned the sale of fur, and major fashion brands from Coach to Gucci, Versace to Burberry, have all stopped using it in their collections. Fur is increasingly out of fashion. And New York looks set to join in. The New York Post are reporting that Democratic lawmaker and animal rights activist Linda Rosenthal has introduced a bill seeking to ban the sale of fur in the city by 2021.

“Increasingly, consumers are looking to make ethical and sustainable purchases -- fur is neither of those,” Rosenthal said, according to The New York Post. “The fur trade has at its core a violence toward animals that is antithetical with our modern views on animals as human companions and sentient beings.”

According to the LCA, an anti-fur organisation, “Each year, more than 1 billion rabbits and 50 million other animals -- including foxes, seals, mink and dogs -- are raised on fur farms or trapped in the wild and killed for their pelts.” Linda’s bill states that “Fur farms across the United States raise animals like raccoons, foxes, mink, and chinchillas to kill for their fur, often using cruel and inhumane methods.”

Remember, we love our furry friends, we don’t wear them.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.