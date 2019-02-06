a$ap rocky brings back the babushka for his new video

Photo via YouTube.

In the opening scene of “Kids Turned Out Fine,” a babushka-clad A$AP Rocky places a tiny acid tab on his tongue, setting the scene for the cinematic, Dexter Navy-directed gem of a video that follows. Images of children playing in the street flicker across the screen, and a few sun-drenched images of summertime bliss later, we see that a reflective Rocky appears to be enjoying a picnic in the park by himself. According to a press release, the “Kids Turned Out Fine” video "represents the transition from childhood to adulthood and all of the questions parents confront in raising their children." The entire thing is a psychedelic trip for the senses, and the fashions do not disappoint either. Things get a bit dark towards the end, nodding to Rocky’s latest album Testing. But we won’t spoil it for you. See the full video below.