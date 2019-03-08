catwalk illustrations from our favourite shows at milan and paris

Kendall Jenner at Verscae.

Grace Jones took the finale at Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya this season, walking out to the sound of her disco classic, Pull Up The Bumper.



Donatella did grunge this season, although this is Versace, so she made grunge sexy! Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner stole the show in very powerful biker jackets.

Maria Grazia Chiuri continues to extol the creativity of women at Christian Dior -- this season she looked to feminist art theorists and the needs of women in 2019.

Jess Maybury is the Marni girl right now, isn’t she? The face that channels exactly what Francesco Risso has to say about fashion.

This season John Galliano looked to the codes of Martin Margiela himself in a collection in which the two maestros meshed together.

Jean Paul Gaultier does like to be the seaside, doesn't he. This season’s couture show took on the the iconic Gaultier sailor top.

