daily horoscopes: april 5, 2019

We get a total refresh from the New Moon in Aries, today, creating fertile ground to plant new seeds.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for ideas on how to make the most out of this exciting Astrological time.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your New Moon of the year is like a second birthday. Today, take inventory of who you know yourself to be and what you have to offer the world. How has this changed over the last year? Who do you want to say you are and what do you want to be able to say you’ve done by the next Aries New Moon? This actively reflective behavior helps you to feel grounded in your direction and sense of self as you enter another year around the sun. You can do anything, and the best is yet to come. Conjure your vision of the self you want to be and the things you will do, and start running, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

This New Moon is more internal and all-consuming for you than it is for the rest of the signs. Take as much time as you need to really sort through what you are supposed to be learning, right now. If you are being jerked in a dozen different directions, entertain them all in small ways to see how each feels in your body and narrow down accordingly. If you’re feeling lost, take some time to rest your body and brain and trust that the right opportunities will find you when the universe knows you’re ready.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It may be a daunting topic, but today is the day for you to think about your “place” in the world. Who do you want to be in your community, in your “industry,” in your friend group, in your family, in the world? Do these different identities and ways of being in these different spaces conflict with one another? If so, why? Gaining clarity on this can help you figure out where to go from here, based on how close or far you are from where you want to be. Find peace with the fact that this contrast exists, and let it inspire you, knowing you’ve got a lifetime to bridge the gap.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

When was the last time you took a big risk and embraced both the potential for failure and success? Well, the time is now, Cancer. It may be safe to stay where you are and only go for things that “make sense” for you or seem like the next logical step, but do you want to live your whole life playing a scared game? What’s the point? It’s time to remember who you are and all you’re capable of and make a big leap from this empowered place.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You no longer have reason or need for all of the old barriers and self-imposed limitations you’ve let yourself live behind in the past. Today, do something that will crack your world open and remind you of the endless possibilities for what is “possible” and “right” in the world. Go to a ceremony, art show, seminar, etc, etc. Sticking to rigid, old beliefs and only hanging out in spaces and with people who reaffirm what you think guarantees stagnancy that will trap you. Get out of your head and your own limited experience, today, and be open to where it takes you.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Contemplate what you want to keep for yourself and what you want to share with others, right now. Emotionally isolating yourself during this time may not be serving you the way you think it is. If you can, call up a friend and open up the dialogue around what’s been on your mind, and vice-versa. Yes, there are things that can and should just be for you, but the more you close yourself off, the harder it will be to re-open when you need to. Keep the energy in your connections flowing and continue to be vulnerable even when it’s hard. This is how we grow.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Right now is all about seeking out things that make you uncomfortable. Whatever is most challenging to you and pushes you to stand for yourself is what will offer you the best lessons. You tend to run from conflict, but confrontation exists because it has its own place and purpose in this world, and in your journey. Take breaths and breaks as-needed, but try your best to sit in moments where you’re feeling out-of-place and ask yourself how you can integrate what you learn.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There is a lot of passion and fire available to you, right now. The only way this could backfire is if you try to suppress it or do not utilize your outlets. So, how will you allow what wants to come through, come? What kind of containers and spaces will you find or create to help guide your expression and full embodiment of these things? You are no stranger to putting your head down and just focusing on the routine things that “need” to be done, but tending to this expressive part of you is now on that list. Plan for how you’ll start making way.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be very careful about forcing things and pushing too hard, right now, Sagittarius. Instead, be in the practice of noticing. What changes seem to be pushing through in your life? What relationships are strengthening and which are dissolving? What opportunities are coming with ease and which aren’t fully ripe for you to take? Engaging with this awareness, and acting on what you find out from it, is what will make this time “successful.” Use this Moon to begin noticing, and then find a way to make this a consistent practice for the future.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This New Moon, find things-practices, ideas, people, etc-that encourage you to take yourself and your life less seriously. There is an undeniable heaviness, but you don’t need to always carry its weight. Think about the people, places and things that encourage you to lessen your urge to control or dwell on what is being asked of you and instead just let you be. List what these things are for you and return back to these spaces as you need them.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

This New Moon may have your mind going a mile a minute, and it will be hard not to feel every negative thought and dwell on it. Try your best to honor the helpful ideas that come to you by writing them down, sharing them with a friend, etc. When you come across something you’re not quite ready to face, or isn’t helpful to you, attempt to practice letting the thought pass through you. Notice how it makes you feel, and then be willing to let it go and re-focus on what feels good.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

This New Moon could give you a new lease on your financial life, if that’s what you want. Not by way of magic money or get-rich-quick scenarios, but by you redefining what value and worth mean to you. What, to you, has value in life? How does that relate to money and how you acquire, keep, and spend it? The deeper you dig into your mindset and beliefs on this topic, and root out the ideas that hold you back, the more growth, expansion, and wealth will be available to you in all its forms.