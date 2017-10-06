feminist activists are screening trump's 'access hollywood' tape by the white house on loop

This morning, while the Trump administration was announcing a rollback of the Affordable Care Act's birth control coverage mandate, a video started playing on a giant screen just a few miles away from the White House. The women's advocacy group UltraViolet had projected a 12-hour looped version of the infamous "Access Hollywood" video — in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women — onto a 10x16 foot monitor near the Washington Monument, The Washington Post reports. The video will play until 9pm this evening.

Organizers intended for the First Amendment demonstration to mark the one-year anniversary of the release of the "Pussy Tape," not to coincide with the contraception regulation. But the timing is sadly ironic. Trump was elected despite — and partly because of — doing gross things to women and gloating about it. But he doesn't appear to believe that women should have similar authority over their own bodies. Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is currently abolishing Obama-era guidelines protecting victims of sexual assault on campus. And on Tuesday, with Trump's approval, the House passed legislation that would make abortion illegal after 20 weeks.

"We wanted to play the tape on loop to remind the people who the president said he is — a proud sexual predator," Emma Boorboor, a campaign director for UltraViolet, told the Post. The group also hosted a small rally in front of the White House to protest sexual violence. Reactions to the video were expectedly mixed, but most passersby appreciated the protest's objective. "It's a good way to shed light on sexual harassment and sexual exploitation, especially in the shadows of George Washington's monument," said one tourist visiting D.C. from Ohio. Not that Trump has any grasp on the first president's own code of ethics.