meet the next generation of mexican designers

Photography Minerva Hernández

This article originally appeared on i-D ES

At the end of November, Monterrey's School of Design, aka CEDIM, presented the work of its seventh semester Fashion Design students with a catwalk titled INFRARROJO (infrared in Spanish).

"INFRARROJO is a celebration of creative diversity; a way of bringing fashion, music and culture together in the same space. We wanted to showcase this collection of fifteen pieces that shows the process that fashion students went through in their exploration of the themes of power and submission; noise and silence; heaviness and lightness; movement and stasis," says Carolina Almaguer, who is part of the university's teaching team. "This is the beginning of a new era in CEDIM, which seeks to plan the future of Mexican design and present our up-and-coming designers as the great fashion entrepreneurs of the future."

i-D was backstage at the event, check out the work of some of the students in the photos below:

By Olga de la Garza

By Steph Rosales

By Isela Jiménez

By Bárbara González

By Cecilia Hernández

By Stephany Rosales

By Christina Escapite

By Yael Villarreal

Credits

Thanks to Amanda Cantú De León and Carolina Almaguer for all their help.