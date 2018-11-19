daily horoscopes: november 19, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your Rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can use the energy for your own good and avoid burnout or injury.



Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can do everything, but that doesn’t mean that’s what you should do. Focus on tasks that you love doing and delegate out the rest. Life is too short to do things you don’t want to do if you don’t have to do them.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A jolt of energy and the possibility of big wins are on the menu for today. This vibe is just waiting to be generous with your blessings. You just need to figure out where, exactly, to direct your energy so that you can work smart and get the most bang for your buck.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The possibility of over-extension is high, right now. So, stay in your lane, Capricorn. Make a to-do list that aligns with your actual capability and leaves room for rest and recovery. All you get done today could mean very little if you’re too tired or hurt to keep moving it along tomorrow.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Don’t let people talk you into staying late or start long conversations with you while you’re on your way out, today. You’ve got priorities to tend to. Set the necessary boundaries you need to make today feel like a smooth ride to finish line, sans distraction or guilt.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Mercury might be retrograde, but it’s time for you to get active, love. Right now is your rev-up before the end of retrograde says “go.” Take advantage of this time to make connections and understand yourself and your end goal so everything you do now has context.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You’re especially lucky, today. But, Mercury retrograde is here to remind you that there will be consequences for saying yes to things out of pure excitement. You have got to be strategic, Aries. Not every opportunity is for you. Vet your options thoroughly before promising anyone (including yourself) anything, today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Ease doesn’t just come from things that are “easy.” Sometimes you can and will achieve the same feeling you get when indulging in pleasure from working and making moves, if they are the right ones. See if your actions have been reflective of your vision and values, lately, and make the necessary changes if not.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s your time to make big career moves by preparing as best you can for their arrival. Make sure your bio is exactly what you want people to know and see. Fine-tune your social media and other public images, and just explore what it means to be the perfect fit for the opportunities you want. This way, who you want to knock will, and you’ll be ready when they do.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Don’t let anyone or anything dampen your shine and vibe, today. Not any comments or “negative energy.” You don’t have time to be worrying about people who aren’t settled in themselves enough to understand your greatness.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be very careful about how you choose to address your frustration or process your feelings, today. There is all of the room in the world for how you feel, but there is a particular importance to time and place, right now. Find out what spaces are safe for you to fully be yourself and avoid anywhere or anyone who brings out your tendency to be self-conscious.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today is not a day to overthink things, but to do something. If it feels right, then it probably is right, at least for right now. Look through your plans, understand your purpose and then make some moves, Virgo!

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

New things are messy. That’s OK. Let yourself be a little unsure and still move ahead with confidence. If we all waited until we had everything figured out, no one would do anything. Trust yourself and your judgement and take a little leap.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.