lady gaga delivers pizza to california fire evacuees

Photo via Instagram.

In the last month alone, California’s firefighters have worked to put out over 500 wildfires. Northern California’s Camp Fire is the deadliest in history. Meanwhile, the Woolsey fire is quickly spreading throughout greater Los Angeles, forcing many to flee their homes for safety. Lady Gaga was among those evacuating in Malibu (along with Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian), and she’s since been stopping by Red Cross shelters to spread love. According to TMZ, she visited Pacific Palisades High School to speak with evacuees and even sing to a 98-year-old woman. Just yesterday (also World Kindness Day) she visited another shelter bearing gifts — pizza, coffee, and gift cards. The world is going up in flames, but at least we have Gaga.