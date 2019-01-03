the coachella lineup is actually pretty good this year
Here are all the artists we’re excited to see at the festival.
If you’ve been on social media at all over the last few hours (though, maybe you’re trying to be health conscious and limit your screen time in 2019?), and even if you’ve not, it couldn’t have gone unnoticed that the most anticipated music festival lineup was officially released yesterday. Yes, we’re talking about Coachella. No, Kanye will not be performing, but the entire lineup is so stacked even the latest Yeezy stage drama couldn’t phase us. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline the weekends, April 12-14 and 19-21, respectively, and other notable mentions at the top of the list include Solange, the 1975, Aphex Twin, Billie Eilish, and Bad Bunny. While the Indio, CA festival has disappointed music fans in the past and became a desert runway for the fringe-wearing, midriff-bearing Instagram set, the list of exciting acts goes on.
There’s the supremely talented Christine and the Queens, Mac DeMarco, our fave Maggie Rogers, and the always captivating Blood Orange, to look forward to, of course, but squint your eyes a bit more and you’ll see a number of tiny names that deserves some BIG attention. We’re excited to see Tierra Whack, Brooklyn indie rockers Beach Fossils, Yves Tumor (obviously!), Kero Kero Bonito, and politically conscious rapper JPEGMAFIA, making appearances on day one. Followed the next evening by Sabrina Claudio, snazzy disco boy band Parcels, Superorganism, and experimental r&b artist serpentwithfeet. At the same time, day two also presents the question: what will Virgil Abloh and Idris Elba, who both receive mentions, get up to? Only time will tell. And we’re sure Lizzo, Clairo, wunderkid boy pablo, Soccer Mommy, Rico Nasty, and U.S. Girls will warm us up for Ariana freaking Grande.
It remains to be seen whether this years hopeful festival lineup can top Beyoncé’s 2-hour set of epic proportions that had Riri fangirling and even made it onto Pornhub. But we’ve sure got our hopes up.