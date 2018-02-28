netflix is releasing an insane amount of original content in 2018

Screenshot via YouTube

Cancel all your plans for 2018. Because Netflix intends to make it even harder to get up off the couch and fulfill your New Year’s resolution of finally learning how to play the banjo. David Wells, CFO at Netflix, recently announced the streaming service is aiming to create around 700 original shows, films, and specials this year. Whew.

The announcement came during Wells’s speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Variety reports. Describing Netflix’s goals for world domination, he said that even though Netflix already has 116 million users, there are still 700 million internet users out there they can still snag. “There’s more non-members than members of Netflix — that’s our opportunity,” Wells said. Variety reports the company will spend over $8 billion dollars on its massive arsenal of original content.

The full slate hasn’t been released yet, but we can assume there will be plenty of breakout hits similar to Stranger Things, Black Mirror, and Mudbound in there. In order to make sure of this, Netflix has signed production deals with A-list show creators like Shonda Rhimes (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy), Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee), and even Drake, who is rebooting the British drama Top Boy. Netflix has already gotten 2018 off to a good start. End of the F***ing World seemingly came out of nowhere and amassed a serious fandom. Meanwhile, the progressive reboot of Queer Eye has sparked serious conversations about masculinity in 2018.

Basically, you’ll never be able to say “There’s nothing to watch” or have a social life ever again. Happy binging.