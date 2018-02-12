this 13-year-old artist made new york fashion week’s coolest pants

Images courtesy of Paloma

She’s not on the CFDA schedule, but 13-year-old Paloma is responsible for some of the coolest threads to hit New York Fashion Week this season. Paloma — an illustrator, dancer, and student — is the latest in a line of everyday people to catch the eye of EVERYBODY.WORLD. Iris Alonzo and Carolina Crespo’s ethical L.A. fashion brand has previously collaborated with a dog and a two-year-old. Last NYFW, EVERYBODY.WORLD linked up with i-D cover star Adwoa Aboah, who designed a tracksuit fit for the club.

Like Adowa, Paloma also wanted to create something missing from her own wardrobe: a perfect pair of bright 70s-style trousers that she accurately named Perfect Pants. She also made a Simple Rib Tank inspired by the fictional characters in her art.

“The 70s is my favorite decade because it represents the start of so much that I consider great,” Paloma said to i-D over email. “From the start of punk to the end of Jim Crow to Farrah Fawcett's feathered hair, the 70s offered so much to pop culture and culture itself.” Paloma’s design moodboard also featured vintage snaps of her cool mom Nancy.

“My mom inspires my personal style a lot,” Paloma says. “She has a very keen eye for fashionable clothing. Her collection of colored, high-waisted pants is what inspired my love for that style of pant.” But Paolma also wanted to create something that was her own: “A pair of pants that hugged my waist and hips but flared out and didn't hit my feet with themes from the 70s was my choice,” Paloma specifies. She adds, “I love to dance so they also had to be comfortable.” Who said dancers can only move in spandex?

The versatility of Paloma’s collaboration is highlighted in a magical photo series shot by Dana Boulous — and starring Paloma’s diverse IRL friends. “They are all so unique and had so much to bring to each picture,” the designer says. Shop the pants here and rib tank here and get a head start on your spring look.