rich brian is actually a damn fine figure skater in new 'cold' video

Photography Cameron McCool

If you spent any time over the long weekend binging videos of PyeongChang ice champs Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, you might be considering an elegant new side hustle. Seems like Rich Brian has also been tuning into the Winter Games. The Indonesian rap star’s new video for “Cold” sees Brian lace up some skates, don a feather-trimmed turtleneck, and land some smooth AF jump spins. “Cold” comes from Brian’s recent debut album Amen, released shortly after the rapper announced he’d changed his artist name from the controversial moniker Rich Chigga. Amen’s lush beats and personal lyrics reflects Brian’s desire to be taken more seriously in 2018. And this new visual is certainly a departure from him pouring out Martell cognac in the viral video “Dat $tick.”

“Coming up with melodies is the most fun thing for me,” Brian recently told i-D about the new album and his years-long learning curve. “I’m excited by my life and my experiences of being in America, coming from Indonesia. It’s gonna be more real life stuff.” We’re not sure if busting moves in the ice rink is “real life” stuff, or if Brian learned how to skate simply for the sake of a cool video. He does seem to enjoy picking up new tricks — apparently learning how to rap simply by watching videos on YouTube.