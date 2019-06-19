of course the fenty mannequins represent realistic body types

Rihanna drinks wine in the Fenty pop up store in New York. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fenty

We’re now seeing a steady stream of content from the Fenty-plex, aka Rihanna’s pop-up at the Webster in New York, which opened today. T-shirts reading “Immigrant” and “No More Music” (is she trolling us?), clingy summer dresses, and ginormous shades (most definitely trolling the tiny shade-brigade) have garnered a ton of coverage, probably because in the midst of a wet summer we’re all fantasizing about being somewhere that is hot and not… raining. Like Bridgetown, Barbados, where our Queen was born in a wine glass. However, the best thing about the Fenty pop-up is the mannequins, which rather than being hideous elongated super women are… normal? Or at least have some semblance of hips and stomach, rather than the concave humanoids we see in the windows of most retailers. And the internet seems to agree.



Perhaps this should come as no surprise — RIhanna's Fenty Beauty foundation introduced a wider range of shades than ever before and her inclusive Savage x Fenty lingerie line runs up to size 3XL. The artist’s music may be about being wild, but in business, she’s all about common sense, which is possibly lacking in the fashion industry as a whole. The summer of Fenty is definitely here.