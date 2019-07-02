the best thing about couture week is céline dion’s looks

Paris Haute Couture Week kicked off earlier this week, but as designers send their extravagant looks down the runway — from Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection of all black gowns to Virginie Viard’s geek chic Chanel couture debut — our minds can’t help but wander elsewhere. A certain Canadian songstress, Céline Dion, has taken to the streets of Paris and is taking no prisoners when it comes to her looks. Though, did we expect anything less?

This should come as no surprise. Like us, Céline loves fashion. Historically speaking, she's rocked a number of iconic looks and Valentino's spring 2019 couture show last January moved her to tears. Luckily, i-D has rounded up Céline’s most fabulous outfits so far this week. Shall we dive in?

First off, there's this head-to-toe Off-White look, which looks as if an 80s businesswoman discovered graffiti... on vacation in Miami.

In a fiery Iris Van Herpen spring/summer 19 number — surely, the (former) Las Vegas-resident is who the designer had in mind for her designs, which meld futuristic craft with an appreciation of nature.

A Ronald Van Der Kemp yellow organza skirt, tuxedo blazer, and mismatched Jimmy Choo's. Van Der Kemp is bringing ethical design to couture by reworking and upcycling vintage — we adore an icon who cares for both her fans and the planet.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images.

Sedate in Schiaparelli. This is almost the most 'normal' of her looks, until you see the feet? The wild veering between the classic and conceptual is what keeps us on our (peep) toes when it comes to the Canadian chanteuse.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.

This Chanel unitard (which we think is perfect for the European heat wave), and frankly she looks thrilled to be wearing it. If Pharrell can get a collaboration with the storied maison, why can't Céline?

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images.

Making a case for the divisive Y/Project "janties" — once again, a superior item of clothing for the heat wave. Spare a thought for the poor Parisians, without air conditioning, and then envision Céline's passing as a gust of fresh air down the avenue.

Queen of couture in Alexandre Vauthier. Behold her sombre visage and weep. In our minds, this image represents Céline making a a sacred, solemn vow of marriage — to herself.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images.

And of last, but very much not least, this well-accessorized Richard Quinn gown. See how she boldly walks her canine familiars in daylight? Evidence that she reigns over both this world and the unseen one.