harry styles is back with gucci, and this time he’s got a swan

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Birds of a feather flock together, and Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele at Gucci have more in common than just an affinity for a cuban heel. Both have worked to expand the parameters of menswear today, and are unafraid to explore elements of style conventionally coded as feminine. This shared outlook made them a natural partnership as co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala camp theme, which saw Harry storm the pink carpet in a sheer, ruffled black top, high-waisted pants, and a single pearl earring for an additional flourish of camp.



For his new pre-fall campaign with Gucci, however, we’re talking about birds of a very different kind -- namely, taxidermied swans. In a campaign shot by Harmony Korine (who also recently published a book with the Italian house), Harry appears to be in an abandoned stately home and its run-down garden, flanked by a flock of our most elegant feathered friends. There’s also the return of the piglets that set hearts around the world aflutter when he posed with them for his previous Gucci campaign, which you can find here. You can thank me later.

See below for pictures from Harry’s latest turn for Gucci. We’ve got our eye on Harry’s royal blue velvet double-breasted number, but we’ve sadly been informed you have to bring your own swan.

