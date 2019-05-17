the video for 'old town road' is the pinnacle of cowboy fashion

Screengrabs via Youtube

The year of yeehaw continues with the anticipated release of Lil Nas X’s “official movie” for the “Old Town Road” remix. The new visual for the record-breaking country rap song does not disappoint, with all-star cameos from Chris Rock, Vince Staples, Diplo, Rico Nasty, and Mr. Achy Breaky himself, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In the video, we see Lil Nas X brings his country sensibilities from 1889 to 2019, after the cowboy on the run gets transported to modern day. We see him race a sports car on his horse, line dance, but most importantly trade his dusty old western gear for a fresh cowboy getup (is that hat Gucci?). Clearly, the 20-year-old artist isn’t just shaking up what we think of as country music, but also country style.

While cowboy fashion has been all over the runway from Telfar to Pyer Moss and the red carpet, these urban cowboys aren’t wearing your average Wranglers. Billy Ray rocks a bright pink fringe-covered set, while Lil Nas X sports an embroidered, Nudie-style black suit, and we are sure this video will result in even more fringe and bolo ties.

The megahit is going into its seventh week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it is likely not going away anytime soon, so put on your cowboy hat and boots and join the yeehaw agenda.