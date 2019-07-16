greta gerwig and noah baumbach are co-writing margot robbie's 'barbie' movie

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images.

Barbie is turning 60 this year and it looks like the time has finally come for the iconic doll turned symbol of female empowerment to get a live-action film. According to Variety, Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach have signed on to co-write the Warner Bros. film and Margot Robbie will play Barbie. No word yet on who will direct the film, though it’s possible that Gerwig will assume this role as well.

The duo has been chosen for their “unique voice” in order to “stand out in a crowded marketplace.” Known for their indie flair and small-scale comedic dramas, as in Lady Bird, Frances Ha, and Gerwig’s upcoming Little Women adaptation (!!), we can only hope that Barbie will get a quirky coming-of-age tale of her own and that Timothée Chalamet will make some sort of appearance, naturally.