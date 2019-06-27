what does it mean to be a man in 2019?
Once didactic and restrictive, the definition and parameters of 'masculinity' are more fluid than ever. For The Voice of a Generation Issue, photographer Sam Rock and i-D Senior Fashion Editor Max Clark uncover a new, modern, fresh take on manhood.
Photography Sam Rock. Styling Max Clark. Neil wears Rollneck John Smedley. Necklace Cartier. Scarf Costume Studio. Earring and nose ring model’s own. Olau wears trousers Louis Vuitton. Hat Lock & Co.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.
What does it mean to be a man in 2019? From cybergoths to squat punks, soul boys to drag queens, we undertake a survey of the all the different ways you can perform masculinity right now. Wear a dress. Wear a uniform. Wear make-up. Work out. Be yourself.
Credits
Photography Sam Rock
Styling Max Clark
Hair Kiyoko Odo at Bryant Artists using Amika.
Make-up Lynsey Alexander at Streeters using Lancôme.
Photography assistance Darren Gwynn and Simon Wellington.
Styling assistance Louis Prier Tisdall, Joe Palmer, Caterina Ospina, Gemma Cole and Freya Monro Morrison.
Hair assistance Kachi Katsuya.
Make-up assistance Phoebe Brown and Kate O’Reilly.
Production Carmel Reeves at 1888 production.
Casting Gabrielle Lawrence at People File.
Models Sam Bador, Jahmale, Julien, Mica, Louis Goodall, Olalu, Jay Jay, Jan, Felix, Simon, Eun Sang and Scott at Tommorow is Another Day. James, Neil, Anders, Muhammad Majeed, Logan, Dan, Spike, Maks, Rio Thake at Next. Inti Wang, Samuel Holts, Adewale Baloguni, Michael Otteson and Tom.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.