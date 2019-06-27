Photography Sam Rock. Styling Max Clark. Neil wears Rollneck John Smedley. Necklace Cartier. Scarf Costume Studio. Earring and nose ring model’s own. Olau wears trousers Louis Vuitton. Hat Lock & Co.

What does it mean to be a man in 2019? From cybergoths to squat punks, soul boys to drag queens, we undertake a survey of the all the different ways you can perform masculinity right now. Wear a dress. Wear a uniform. Wear make-up. Work out. Be yourself.

Maks wears dress Gucci. Nose ring model's own.

Inti wears all clothing Loewe. Shoes Manolo Blahnik.

Michael wears top and shorts Polo Ralph Lauren.

Logan wears blazer Dunhill. Shirt Brooks Brothers. Rollneck John Smedley. Tie Celine by Hedi Slimane. Dan wears blazer Dunhill. Shirt Brioni. Rollneck John Smedley. Tie Boss.

David wears all clothing Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Mica wears Dress Blindness. Socks Pantherella. Shoes Grenson.

David wears all clothing and shoes Celine by Hedi Slimane. Rings model's own.

Louis wears top Balenciaga. Trousers and belt Martine Roe. Hat Lock & Co.

Julien wears coat Maison Margiela. Trousers Paul Smith. Shirt and scarf Dunhill. Hat Bates. Shoes Grenson. Jahmale wears suit and shirt Dunhill. Rollneck John Smedley. Socks pantherella. Hat Lock & Co. Shoes Manolo Blahnik.

Samuel wears blazer, shirt and scarf Ede & Ravenscroft. Rollneck John Smedley. Hat Bates.

James wears top and shirt Margaret Howell.

Louis wears top Balenciaga. Trousers and belt Martine Rose. Socks Pantherella. Shoes Grenson.

Tom wears Dress and Veil Vetements. Tights Falke. Gloves dents. Boots Lewis Leathers.

Sam wears jacket Blindness. Rollneck and trousers Raf Simons. Hat Lock & Co. Gloves Hermés. Socks Falke. Shoes Manolo Blahnik.

Eun wears head scarf JW Anderson.

Scott wears suit Tom Ford. Dress Molly Goddard. Rollneck John Smedley. Earring model's own. Socks Pantherella. Shoes Guiseppe Zanotti.

Adewale wears briefs Sunspel. Boots Moschino.

Rio wears shirt and trousers Prada.

