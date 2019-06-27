|
|
Jun 27 2019, 3:27pm

what does it mean to be a man in 2019?

Once didactic and restrictive, the definition and parameters of 'masculinity' are more fluid than ever. For The Voice of a Generation Issue, photographer Sam Rock and i-D Senior Fashion Editor Max Clark uncover a new, modern, fresh take on manhood.

|
Jun 27 2019, 3:27pm

Photography Sam Rock. Styling Max Clark. Neil wears Rollneck John Smedley. Necklace Cartier. Scarf Costume Studio. Earring and nose ring model’s own. Olau wears trousers Louis Vuitton. Hat Lock & Co. 

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

What does it mean to be a man in 2019? From cybergoths to squat punks, soul boys to drag queens, we undertake a survey of the all the different ways you can perform masculinity right now. Wear a dress. Wear a uniform. Wear make-up. Work out. Be yourself.

1561386403308-190410_SR_ID_00
Maks wears dress Gucci. Nose ring model's own.
1561386440915-190410_SR_ID_05
Inti wears all clothing Loewe. Shoes Manolo Blahnik.
1561386452306-190410_SR_ID_07
Olau wears trousers Louis Vuitton. Hat Lock & Co.
1561386470181-190410_SR_ID_08_V1
Michael wears top and shorts Polo Ralph Lauren.
1561386489201-190410_SR_ID_10
Logan wears blazer Dunhill. Shirt Brooks Brothers. Rollneck John Smedley. Tie Celine by Hedi Slimane. Dan wears blazer Dunhill. Shirt Brioni. Rollneck John Smedley. Tie Boss.
1561386871348-190411_SR_ID_BW_03
David wears all clothing Celine by Hedi Slimane.
1561386510928-190410_SR_ID_11
Mica wears Dress Blindness. Socks Pantherella. Shoes Grenson.
1561386524408-190410_SR_ID_12
David wears all clothing and shoes Celine by Hedi Slimane. Rings model's own.
1561386538597-190410_SR_ID_13-2
Neil wears Rollneck John Smedley. Necklace Cartier. Scarf Costume Studio. Earring and nose ring model’s own.
1561386798072-190412_ST_ID_03
Louis wears top Balenciaga. Trousers and belt Martine Roe. Hat Lock & Co.
1561386555849-190410_SR_ID_16
1561386575212-190410_SR_ID_17
Julien wears coat Maison Margiela. Trousers Paul Smith. Shirt and scarf Dunhill. Hat Bates. Shoes Grenson. Jahmale wears suit and shirt Dunhill. Rollneck John Smedley. Socks pantherella. Hat Lock & Co. Shoes Manolo Blahnik.
1561386591222-190410_SR_ID_18
Samuel wears blazer, shirt and scarf Ede & Ravenscroft. Rollneck John Smedley. Hat Bates.
1561386773866-190412_ST_ID_V2
James wears top and shirt Margaret Howell.
1561386607560-190410_SR_ID_19
Louis wears top Balenciaga. Trousers and belt Martine Rose. Socks Pantherella. Shoes Grenson.
1561386821662-190411_SR_ID_BW_07
Tom wears Dress and Veil Vetements. Tights Falke. Gloves dents. Boots Lewis Leathers.
1561386627126-190410_SR_ID_20
1561386847290-190411_SR_ID_BW_05
Sam wears jacket Blindness. Rollneck and trousers Raf Simons. Hat Lock & Co. Gloves Hermés. Socks Falke. Shoes Manolo Blahnik.
1561386641324-190410_SR_ID_21
Eun wears head scarf JW Anderson.
1561386674134-190411_SR_ID_BW_04
Scott wears suit Tom Ford. Dress Molly Goddard. Rollneck John Smedley. Earring model's own. Socks Pantherella. Shoes Guiseppe Zanotti.
1561386703249-190411_SR_ID_BW_06
Adewale wears briefs Sunspel. Boots Moschino.
1561386741109-190411_SR_ID_BW_09
Rio wears shirt and trousers Prada.

Credits

Photography Sam Rock
Styling Max Clark

Hair Kiyoko Odo at Bryant Artists using Amika.
Make-up Lynsey Alexander at Streeters using Lancôme.
Photography assistance Darren Gwynn and Simon Wellington.
Styling assistance Louis Prier Tisdall, Joe Palmer, Caterina Ospina, Gemma Cole and Freya Monro Morrison.
Hair assistance Kachi Katsuya.
Make-up assistance Phoebe Brown and Kate O’Reilly.
Production Carmel Reeves at 1888 production.
Casting Gabrielle Lawrence at People File.

Models Sam Bador, Jahmale, Julien, Mica, Louis Goodall, Olalu, Jay Jay, Jan, Felix, Simon, Eun Sang and Scott at Tommorow is Another Day. James, Neil, Anders, Muhammad Majeed, Logan, Dan, Spike, Maks, Rio Thake at Next. Inti Wang, Samuel Holts, Adewale Baloguni, Michael Otteson and Tom.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Stories