gucci is launching a make-up collection

Gucci

If you love Gucci and you also love lipstick, we are about to make your Friday a great one. A new announcement today confirmed that the luxury house is launching a new make-up collection this month, starting with a lipstick range. Available in over 50 colours — and with three! different! formulas! — the New Lipstick range will be available from Harrods as of May 28, with a pre-launch May 4 on Gucci’s own website.

The make-up collection is the brain child of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who has spent the past four years taking the Italian luxury brand from strength to strength. Earlier this week he spoke to WWD about the magic and power that make-up can hold.

"Make-up is something poetic and fleeting that you can add to your face, changing or highlighting something about yourself," Alessandro said. "I find it an almost magical language, strongly linked to the other details I use for the expression of the self, such as jewellery and a hairstyle. Of all these aspects needed to emphasise or underline an aspect of ourselves, make-up is the most immediate and the oldest way, making it the most fascinating."

And given that Alessandro has joined forces with renowned make-up artist Thomas de Kluyver for the project, along with models Mae Lapres, Anchok Majak and Ellia Sophia Coggins, we can’t wait to see what Gucci beauty has in store.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

