an extended cut of solange's film 'when i get home' is coming

Back in March, Solange surprised her fans with the release of her film, When I Get Home, shortly after dropping her album of the same name. Now, the i-D cover star has decided to bless us again with an extended cut of the “interdisciplinary performance art film.”

Solange is teaming up with museums around the world to host free screenings of the 41-minute film, which will include new scenes and musical arrangements.

As she first stated after its release, the project is "an exploration of personal origin as well as a spiritual expedition" that features beautiful shots of her hometown of Houston, impeccably dressed cowboys, and animation.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve thought a lot about origin. How much we’ve taken with us versus how much we’ve left behind and a lot of that had to do with coming home and working out the answer to that spiritually through and around me," Solange previously told i-D. "Coming off my last shows performing A Seat at the Table, my body was not responding how I wanted it to, and I think it’s interesting how your body can tell you what you need to do at a present time.”

The free screenings will be held at the Brooklyn Museum, LACMA, MCA Chicago, Nasher Sculpture Centre in Dallas, MFA Houston, New Orleans Museum of Art, Perez Art Museum Miami, the Chinati Foundation, and the V&A in London beginning July 17. It will be available on digital stores and streaming services on August 5.