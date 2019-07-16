ariana grande's first givenchy campaign has arrived

Courtesy of Givenchy

Givenchy has finally unveiled their Ariana Grande-fronted campaign after months of teasing the collaboration. Captured by British photographer Craig McDean, the campaign features Ariana wearing Clare Waight Keller's Adam and Eve inspired Fall-Winter 19 collection in a series of portraits.

In one image Ariana looks like money personified as she poses in a striking green suit with structured shoulders and sleeves, while Givenchy's new Eden bag hangs proudly off her arm. In another the popstar glances over an off-the-shoulder evening top with embellished and exaggerated sleeves, while her signature ponytail slips down her back (of course).

In a statement released with the campaign Givenchy described Ariana as a "modern embodiment of its signature spirit: an elegant attitude informed by beauty, individuality and a sense of empowerment." While Ari has expressed her excitement to be working with the fashion house in the past, "It is a house I have forever admired and to now be part of the family is such an honour. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whoever they want to be."

Ariana was first announced as Givenchy's new face back in May, generating a lot of buzz up to today's debut of the campaign. Just two looks have been revealed so far, with the house hinting that there is plenty more to come.

No doubt you'll be seeing a lot more #Arivenchy on your social feeds soon.

