here’s your first look at timothée chalamet in ‘the king’

Can you hear that sound coming from somewhere in the distance? Listen closer: it’s the collective swooning sighs and shrieks of Timothée Chalamet stans, who’ve just heard that their lord and saviour is about to make his imminent return to the silver screen.



Yep, that’s right. After a nine month cinematic silence post-Beautiful Boy, the i-D cover star is on the cusp of kick-starting another busy award season.

His historical drama The King has just been announced as one of the glitzy premieres at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which last year launched big hits like The Favourite, A Star Is Born and Suspiria. Now, we’ve got our first look at the film below. In the photo, Timothée appears to be flanked by townspeople and Royal servants while sitting on the throne he deserves. Guess this is why Timmy was rocking that Monkish bowl-cut last summer, right?

Dubbed “Game of Thrones meets Shakespeare” by its co-writer and star Joel Edgerton, in The King Timmy plays Hal, a runaway prince who’s reluctant to live a royal lifestyle having lived under the thumb of his tyrannical father, Henry V. But when his violent dad dies, he’s forced to assume the throne and assimilate into the lifestyle he loathes, navigating war, chaos and his tumultuous past.

The King has been a talking point on indie film circles for a while now, after it assembled an all-star cast that included Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily-Rose Depp. With both this and Little Women on the cards, it’s bound to be another busy winter for our Gen Z Leo.

There's only one image, so here it is again.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.